Prospectors strike gold in first wins

High Prairie Outlaw quarterback Taylor Copeland, left, is tackled by a Peace River Prospector defender Kylan Rebalkin in Mighty Peace Bantam Football League action Oct. 6 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Prospectors struck gold twice for their first wins of the season in the Mighty Peace Bantam Football League.

On the road, the Prospectors blanked the High Prairie Outlaws 48-0 on Oct. 6 on a chilly fall day.

The win came after the Prospectors shut out the Grande Prairie Raiders 49-0 on home turf Oct. 2.

Prospector player Brody Reimer scored three touchdowns in High Prairie. He opened the scoring in the first quarter with a seven-yard touchdown.

Sylvanus Dyck added a major on a 10-yard run as Peace River led 16-0 after the first quarter.

Reimer scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter as he ran into the end zone from 16 yards and 66 yards.

Tate Cousin added a touchdown on a 55-yard interception.

Peter Klassen then scored a touchdown on a four-yard run for the Prospectors who led 42-0 at halftime.

James Hudak plunged into the end zone from one yard midway through the third quarter in the only scoring play in the second half.

Peace River coach Josh Scott says the Prospector players are getting on top of their game.

“We were a lot better mentally for this game as we dropped the first three to start off the year 0-3 before a bounce-back win against the Raiders,” Scott says.

“We wanted to come out at the beginning strong to set a tempo and establish momentum early on.

“With great blocking from the offensive line, we had holes opening up across the field and exceptional running from our former quarterback now running back Sylvanus Dyck, making us a more versatile team.”

He also credits the Outlaws for staying in the game despite the score.

“The Outlaws are a very strong spirited team and always play the game from beginning to end with perseverance,” Scott says.

“With the rate they are building team culture in High Prairie they will find success in coming years.”

Outlaw coach Cody Herr says the players remain determined to improve and stick in out to the end.

“The fourth quarter was highly entertaining with a back-and-forth battle with some amazing plays by both teams,” Herr says.

“The Prospectors dominated the score; however there were several Outlaw team successes within the game.”

He says the Outlaws are winners in other ways.

“As coaches, we are proud of the heart, drive, determination and respect these young players exhibit,” Herr says.

“The score doesn’t always reflect how well the game is played.”

Against the Raiders, Dyck scored four touchdowns for the Prospectors who led 8-0 after the first quarter, 28-0 at half time and 42-0 after three quarters.

Reimer added two majors while Kylan Rebalkin ran in for another.

“We came into this game a lot better prepared,” Scott says.

“After failing to move the ball successfully in the first three games, we decided to overhaul the offence and fix all the little problems that added up to a big issue, failing to move the ball.”

Upcoming, Peace River will host the Wembley Bulldogs on Oct. 16 to close out the regular season.

High Prairie will finish the regular season on the road when they visit the Grande Prairie Raiders on Oct. 16 and the Sexsmith Shamrocks on Oct. 23.