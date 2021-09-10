‘Proud moment’ celebrated

Get the shovels out! Dignitaries participating in the sod turning despite the rainy weather for the Driftpile truck stop Aug. 23 prepare to dig. Left-right are Councillor Stan Isadore, Councillor Caroline Isadore, Driftpile Cree Nation CAO Darlene McLean, Elder Gordon Collins, Elder John H Giroux, Nirmil Gill of Metrican Builders, Chief Dwayne Laboucan, Elder Angeline Bellerose, Elder Ralph Collins, Elder Georgie Isadore, and Councillor Starr Sasakamoose.

Sod turning for truck stop occurs at Driftpile

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

“At the end of the day, this is another proud moment for Driftpile Cree Nation.



Those were the words spoken by Chief Dwayne Laboucan at the sod turning ceremony Aug. 23.



While explaining the decision to build the facility, Laboucan said council asked Driftpile citizens what they wanted to see on the reserve.



“A store and housing.



“It’s been talked about over and over and over. We want to have jobs for our young people.”



Driftpile Cree Nation announced July 13 it was building a truck stop on the reserve just off Highway 2. The full service truck stop is scheduled to open in the late spring or early summer of 2022 and will provide service to residential, commercial and recreational travelers.



The construction phase, including groundwork, is being completed by Driftpile Cree Nation Enterprises, and expected to create 9-12 temporary jobs. After opening, the truck stop is expected to provide 20-26 full-time jobs to local community members.



Laboucan added opening a restaurant at the facility will enable people to gather and talk in a friendly atmosphere.



“Our people wanted a store so we don’t have to go to Slave Lake,” said one Elder.



“I’ve wanted this for 12 years. I want to compliment chief and council for their hard work



“I’ve lived to see the day!”



The new venture will help build upon Driftpile Cree Nation’s economic future for self-sufficiency by generating revenue that will be invested back into the community.