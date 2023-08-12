Proud owners of new bicycles!

Ayden Bouchard, 11, of Falher, left, wins a bicycle donated by POPS Home Hardware in the children’s calf scramble at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo on Aug. 1. The prize was presented by rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk.
Jackson Yardley, 7, of High Prairie, left, wins a bicycle donated by POPS Home Hardware in the children’s calf scramble at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo on Aug. 2. The prize was presented by rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk.

