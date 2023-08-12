Proud owners of new bicycles! August 11, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Ayden Bouchard, 11, of Falher, left, wins a bicycle donated by POPS Home Hardware in the children’s calf scramble at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo on Aug. 1. The prize was presented by rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk. Jackson Yardley, 7, of High Prairie, left, wins a bicycle donated by POPS Home Hardware in the children’s calf scramble at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo on Aug. 2. The prize was presented by rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Gordon wins Classic Car prize Dairy Queen opens High Prairie store Taste of Culture coming to Smoky River Ag Fair Wild Discovery Day at Harmon Valley Aug. 12