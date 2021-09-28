Providence welcomes 2 teachers

Jordan Loughlin

Abigail Martin

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Ecole Providence School at McLennan welcomes two new teachers to its staff.

Jordan Loughlin teaches Grade 7-8 Religion, Math, Science, Language Arts, Social Studies, Physical Education and a few option classes.

He has embraced gamification in his classroom, which involves students learning using game-based elements to drive engagement.

Loughlin is starting his 17th year of teaching in Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

Abigail Martin is teaching a Grade 1-2 class.

She graduated from the University of Lethbridge in December 2020 and started teaching in Calgary in January 2021.