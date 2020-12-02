Province cuts red tape

Alberta Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction Grant Hunter, left, and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen have “cut the red tape” on Alberta’s Christmas trees.

Permits still required, by fee to cut trees waived

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Albertans can now get their own Christmas trees and firewood from Crown land for free!



But you still need a permit.



The holiday season is here and families across Alberta are looking forward to the time-honoured tradition of visiting their local forests to gather firewood and to cut down their own Christmas tree.



But this year, things are going to be a little different.



“We’ve eliminated the $5 cost for the permit, saving Albertans $100,000 a year in unnecessary fees,” says Alberta Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen.



“Alberta’s 87 million acres of forest belong to us all, and spending time with family while picking the perfect Christmas tree is an important part of our province’s culture.”



A Personal Use Forest Products Permit is valid for 30 days and allows the holder to harvest up to:

three Christmas trees;

five cubic metres of firewood [about three 3 full regular truck beds];

five cubic metres of roundwood [often used for fence posts and rails]; or

20 tree transplants.

“If you’re caught without a permit or reselling Crown timber, you could face a fine, and possibly end up on Santa’s naughty list,” says Dreeshen.



Permits are available online or at the local forest area office in your community.



After accepting the terms and conditions, the permit holder receives a map that shows you exactly where they can harvest Crown timber.



“We encourage Albertans to go out and take their time with their families to find the perfect Christmas tree this year,” says Dreeshen.