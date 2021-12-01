PRSD explores alternative education

Peace River School Division is exploring alternative education options.

At its Nov. 18 board of trustees meeting, PRSD heard a report from Virtual Education Program District Principal Saxon Butte and Home Education Coordinator Golda David.

They provided the board with an update on alternative education offered by PRSH. They explained to the board how providing different services to families and students can help students in PRSD celebrate Grade 12 graduation.

Services include Peace Regional Outreach Campus, Fairview and Area Learning Store, Peace Home Learning Connection and Virtual Education Program.