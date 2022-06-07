PRSD passes deficit budget

The Peace River School Division board of trustees approved the 2022-23 budget at their regular board meeting May 19.

The budget was approved as presented by secretary-treasurer Rhonda Freeman, and proposes an $859,356 deficit.

Several factors are contributing to the deficit, including increasing costs due to inflation, staffing costs, carbon tax, and the high cost of insurance, says a PRSD news release.

The board approved the use of operating reserves to supplement the $53,554,549 deficit budget.

Freeman reviewed the budget with the board and told them how it will bring the PRSD operating reserves in line with the new regulations limiting school board reserves effective Aug. 31.