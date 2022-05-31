PRSD welcomes Ukrainian students

Peace River School Division has announced that multiple families from Ukraine have been welcomed into the Peace Region and enrolled their children in PRSD schools.

Students, staff, and community members have done an excellent job at helping the new families adjust to their new surroundings.

In a news release, PRSD says helping families find a safe space during difficult times is their main priority.

“Many of the new students are still learning English. . .” reads a PRSD new release.

“We look forward to having these new faces in our schools and are doing everything we can to make the transition as easy as possible for them.”