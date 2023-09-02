Public input encouraged to develop policy

Big Lakes County hosted an open house Aug. 23 in High Prairie and Aug. 24 in Kinuso to allow residents to offer ideas and views as the county reviews and updates its Municipal Development Plan and Land-Use Bylaw. Pat Olansky, director of planning and development, left, talks with resident Bob Calhoon at the open house in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County residents had another opportunity to share their ideas to update its municipal development plan (MDP) and land-use bylaw (LUB).

Several landowners and residents shared their vision at open house sessions Aug. 23 at the county main office in High Prairie and Aug. 24 in Kinuso at the grain elevator open house.

“The current MDP and LUB were adopted in 2017 and updates to some sections are needed to make them more usable documents,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

Updates are also needed “to reduce red tape for residents and businesses, consider new land development trends, align with current policy documents and better reflect community needs to support the growth and development of the county”.

The county seeks ideas on various types of future growth such as:

-Commercial and industrial development in the county.

-Alternative energy projects such as wind farm and solar collectors.

-Storage of recreational vehicles in hamlets.

-Industrial camps.

-Use of industrial wellsite trailers.

Alternative energy systems is one significant new aspect of predicted growth.

“The county expects to be approached in the near future about larger-scale solar and wind farms,” Olansky says.

“The county’s LUB currently has some regulations about small-scale alternative energy systems such as roof-mounted solar panels and wind energy conversion systems.”

The project will also review setbacks from rural roads, provincial highways, internal subdivision roads and hamlet streets, including corner lots with two adjacent streets.

Impacts of commercial and industrial uses will also be reviewed.

The review will also set standards to optimize existing infrastructure for new development.

“Additional areas of concern may be added or removed through engagement with the public, council and staff,” Olansky says.

The current MDP states that a comprehensive review of this plan shall occur at least every five years and include a significant public engagement component, Olansky states.

Residents are invited to complete a community survey to provide comments on several key issues.

Surveys will be accepted until Sept. 1.

In the next few months, the county plans to revise the MDP and LUB based on comments from the community and best practices.

Big Lakes plans to present draft updates of the MDP and LUB to the community for further comments, hold a public hearing in winter 2023-24 and present the documents for final approval by council.

Information on the MDP and LUB review progress is available on the Big Lakes website at www.biglakescounty.ca.