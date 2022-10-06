Pumpkin fundraiser for In the Woods Animal Rescue

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Want to help animals in need and stock up for Thanksgiving and Halloween at the same time?

In the Woods Animal Rescue is holding a Pumpkin Fundraiser at O’s Treats in High Prairie starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

In the Woods has received a generous donation of pumpkins of all sizes, plus some zucchini and beets. They will be selling them to raise money for In the Woods.

O’s Treats is located just east of Soul Peace Collective and kitty corner to Tomato Boy, the old Smitty’s Restaurant location, in High Prairie.