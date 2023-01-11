‘Quiet’ holiday at McLennan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

All was fairly quiet for McLennan RCMP during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday when the weather was frigid and snowy.

Officers responded to 25 calls over a period of 11 days from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, Sgt. Allan Paterson says.

It was the first time since 2019 that people could gather for large and community Christmas and New Year’s celebrations after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Police were pleased that no problems at parties were reported.

“The McLennan detachment did not receive any calls related to social gatherings that required police to attend,” Paterson says.

Motorists appear to be getting the message to not drink and drive during the festive season.

“We issued one provincial roadside sanction for operating a motor vehicle while impaired,” Paterson says.

“This is consistent with numbers the McLennan detachment has recorded over the last few years for the same period.”

Police were grateful for a tip from a caller who reported the driver.

“We appreciate motorists for staying vigilant and calling in suspected impaired drivers,” Paterson says.

Please also appreciated motorists who drove according to road and weather conditions.

“We noticed that overall speeds were down during the cold weather as it is hard on vehicles,” Paterson says.

He admired people for getting active outside in the mild weather after the cold snap and enjoy various recreational opportunities in the region.

“During the warm-up, it was nice to see many residents out taking advantage of the fresh snow at Little Smoky Ski Area, ice fishing on Winagami Lake and snowmobiling in the area,” Paterson says.

He reminds motorists to watch out for wildlife while driving at night.

“Wildlife is very active at night searching for food,” Paterson says.