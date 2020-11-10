Quiet year for fires, but 80% caused by man

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The wildfire season in Alberta ended on Oct. 31 and fire permits are no longer required for burning.



“However, people are still responsible for any fires they ignite in the winter,” says Leah Lovequist, wildfire information officer for the Slave Lake Forest Area under Alberta Agriculture and Forestry in a news release Nov. 5.



“A fire left smouldering can burn under the snow all winter long and emerge as a wildfire in the spring when conditions are dry.”



She advises people to control winter burning.



“Do your part to prevent spring wildfires and revisit your winter burns to ensure they are extinguished,” Love- quist says.



“Snow will not put out your fire.”



For additional information on conducting safe winter burns, visit online at www.wildfire.alberta.ca.



“Overall, the wildfire season in Alberta was quieter than past seasons due to substantial rainfall in June and cooler temperatures throughout the summer months for most of the province,’ Lovequist says.



Wildland firefighters in the Slave Lake Forest Area fought 69 wildfires that burned 278 hectares from March 1 to Oct. 31.



“Although Alberta experienced drier conditions in the fall in the southern parts of the province, the number of wildfires and hectares burned are much lower than the five-year average.



Over the past five years, the forest area recorded an average of 149 wildfires that burned 50,253 hectares.



Alberta recorded 705 wildfires in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta that burned a total of 3,265 hectares.



For the five-year average, the province recorded 1,355 fires that burned 411,035.77 hectares.



More than 80 per cent of the wildfires in 2020 in Alberta were determined to be human-caused.



The largest wildfire in Alberta, the Devil’s Head wildfire in the Calgary Forest Area, was caused by an abandoned campfire.



The periods of decreased wildfire danger allowed for firefighters to work on FireSmart projects and to help battle wildfires in Quebec and the United States. At the beginning of October, the 44 firefighters who were sent to help battle wildfires in Oregon returned home.