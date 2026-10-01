Radio-Canada journalist-in-residence visits Peace River to hear local stories

Laurence Taschereau

Residents of Peace River and surrounding communities have a unique opportunity this month to share their stories, ideas and concerns with a journalist from one of Canada’s major French-language news organizations.

Laurence Taschereau, a journalist with Radio-Canada, served as a journalist-in-residence in the region from Sept. 6-19 as part of the École locale initiative, spending time in local libraries and community organizations while learning more about life in northern Alberta.

Taschereau, who is based in Calgary and originally from Eastern Canada, says she had never travelled north of Edmonton before this visit. She has previously spent time in Red Deer, Lethbridge and Brooks, but says the landscape in Peace River is different from what she is used to in Calgary.

She says she is thankful for northern hospitality and has been pleasantly surprised by how open and welcoming people have been toward her.

“As a lover of nature, I have been served well here,” Taschereau says.

During her visit, Taschereau traveled throughout the Peace region and connecting with residents, community groups and municipal organizations. The initiative was organized by Radio-Canada as a way to better understand the communities it serves and to hear directly from local people about the issues that matter to them.

Tashereau says she was also delighted to see French culture and language present in the community.

According to Anette Eddy, program coordina- tor at the Peace River Municipal Library, this is the first time the library has hosted a journalist-in-residence from Radio-Canada.

“We’ve had visits from CBC Radio in the past, but this is the first time we’ve had a Radio-Canada journalist in residence,” Eddy says.

As part of the program, Tashereau scheduled specific days when members of the public could meet with her at the Peace River Municipal Library. Residents were encouraged to stop by to ask questions, suggest story ideas or share their personal experiences.

The program is designed to create direct connections between journalists and the communities they report on. Rather than relying solely on official sources or major urban centres, the initiative emphasizes listening to people in smaller and more remote communities.

Eddy says the opportunity is especially meaningful for northern Albertans, whose voices are not always heard in larger provincial conversations.

“This is a great way for people to have their voices heard,” she says.

“In northern Alberta, we are far off from the cities. It’s good for locals to speak up about provincial events. It’s a great way to be heard.”

She believes the residency gives residents a chance to contribute directly to public discussions and highlight issues that may otherwise receive little attention outside the region.

The visit also allows an outsider to gain a better understanding of northern Alberta and the communities that comprise the Peace Country.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to have someone seeing what northern Alberta has to offer,” Eddy says.

During her stay, Taschereau has been exploring local attractions and learning about the area’s history and culture. One stop that stood out was the French museum in Jean Côté, which Eddy says the journalist greatly enjoyed visiting.

The residency reflects a growing interest among media in connecting with communities outside major population centres and learning about the unique challenges, opportunities and perspectives found in rural Canada. By spending time in local communities and speaking directly with residents, Eddy hopes visitors like Taschereau will gain a deeper appreciation for the people and stories that shape northern Alberta.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News