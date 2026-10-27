Railway crossing upgrade planned

Big Lakes County plans to improve a raised railway level crossing across from the county’s main administrative office in High Prairie next year.

At its regular meeting Oct. 14, council agreed an application be submitted for Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program (STIP) funding for the Range Road 172 grade line adjustment capital project. Council further agreed administration tender the project for construction in early 2027 and proceed with construction in 2027 whether STIP funding is approved in 2027 or not.

The Range Road 172 grade line adjustment capital project is an ongoing concern brought forward by Transport Canada Rail Safety, says Ben Letemplier, director of public works.

“The rail crossing on Range Rd. 172 between Highway 2 and the access road to West Fraser is higher than the approaches to the crossing, causing issues with semi-trailers striking or nearly striking the tracks,” Letemplier says.

“Administration has continued to maintain the crossing for safety as best as possible, however a more permanent solution is needed.

“Council approved paving Big Lakes County’s portion of the roadway previously and we have been unsuccessful in our STIP funding applications to date.”

Reeve Tyler Airth says a STIP grant would be appreciated.

“We will submit the application and hope for the best,” Airth says.

Total cost of the project is estimated a $673,848, according to Letemplier’s report.

The Town of High Prairie has committed to contributing $179,550 and West Fraser has committed to contributing $40,000 towards the project, totalling $219,550, he notes.

Should council wish to proceed with construction of the project without STIP funding, Big Lakes would contribute $454,298.

At its regular meeting Sept. 9, council reviewed the proposal and requested additional information be provided regarding the scope of work.

Guardrails were suggested, he says.

“The question of whether guardrails are required at the junction of Range Rd. 172 and Township Rd 743A to protect the power poles located on the south side of the intersection on Township Rd 743A was discussed with the engineer and determined not to be required,” Letemplier says.

“Should the county wish to add guardrails . . . this would be an additional cost estimated from $15,000 to $20,000.”

Richard Froese

South Peace News