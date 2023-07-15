Rain! What rain?

A heavy rain occurred 30 minutes before the Kinuso Canada Day Parade July 1 but it not deter a couple dozen entries from entering the annual festivity. The morning saw a steady drizzle with intermittent rain and it probably kept a few entries at home, prompting organizers to post on Facebook, “The rain never stops this amazing event! Thank you to everyone who came out!” The parade was co-hosted by the Spruce Point Park and the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society.
Kinuso Canada Day Parade winners
Local Businesses
- Kinuso Mercantile
- Korner Kitchen
- Swan River Grocery Corporation
Antique Cars
- Danny Schafer
- Norm Olsen
- Joe Laboucan
Organizations
- Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society
- Kinosayo Museum
- Kinuso Municipal Library
- Swan River First Nation
- Spruce Point Park
Youth Horse Riding
(Participants)
Kaitlyn Dennis
Brook Dubois
Summer Edwards
Brooke Sheldon
Families
- Doerksen Family
- Fontanet Family
- Sheldon Family
Honourable Mentions
Big Lakes County Fire Services
RCMP
Lakeshore Regional Police
MLA Scott Sinclair
Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt