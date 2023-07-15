Rain! What rain?

A heavy rain occurred 30 minutes before the Kinuso Canada Day Parade July 1 but it not deter a couple dozen entries from entering the annual festivity. The morning saw a steady drizzle with intermittent rain and it probably kept a few entries at home, prompting organizers to post on Facebook, “The rain never stops this amazing event! Thank you to everyone who came out!” The parade was co-hosted by the Spruce Point Park and the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society.

Kinuso Canada Day Parade winners

Local Businesses

  1. Kinuso Mercantile
  2. Korner Kitchen
  3. Swan River Grocery Corporation

Antique Cars

  1. Danny Schafer
  2. Norm Olsen
  3. Joe Laboucan

Organizations

  1. Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society
  2. Kinosayo Museum
  3. Kinuso Municipal Library
  4. Swan River First Nation
  5. Spruce Point Park

Youth Horse Riding
(Participants)

Kaitlyn Dennis
Brook Dubois
Summer Edwards
Brooke Sheldon

Families

  1. Doerksen Family
  2. Fontanet Family
  3. Sheldon Family

Honourable Mentions

Big Lakes County Fire Services
RCMP
Lakeshore Regional Police
MLA Scott Sinclair
Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt

Umbrellas popped up all along the parade route, especially shortly before the parade as a heavy rain occurred. The rain lessened before the start of the parade, much to the relief of all.
Only one horse but four family members! Nonetheless, one enjoyed the ride while others walked the route!
At the back end of the Kinuso Municipal Library’s entry was a bookworm! Complete with reading glasses!
The Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society had the perfect prop for the rainy weather!
Kinuso Mercantile entered a pair of – well, we’re not sure what to call them! – small vehicles for an eye-popping first place entry.
Swan River First Nation proudly waved its flag at the back of its float. The entry placed fourth in Organizations.
Swan River Grocery Corporation decorated its float nicely with plant of balloons and placed third in Local Businesses.
Korner Kitchen decorated a car to the 1970s theme. The entry placed second in Local Businesses.
The children aboard this unidentified entry do not seem to be too worried about being swallowed by the shark behind them!

