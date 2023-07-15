Rain! What rain?

A heavy rain occurred 30 minutes before the Kinuso Canada Day Parade July 1 but it not deter a couple dozen entries from entering the annual festivity. The morning saw a steady drizzle with intermittent rain and it probably kept a few entries at home, prompting organizers to post on Facebook, “The rain never stops this amazing event! Thank you to everyone who came out!” The parade was co-hosted by the Spruce Point Park and the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society.

Kinuso Canada Day Parade winners

Local Businesses

Kinuso Mercantile Korner Kitchen Swan River Grocery Corporation

Antique Cars

Danny Schafer Norm Olsen Joe Laboucan

Organizations

Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society Kinosayo Museum Kinuso Municipal Library Swan River First Nation Spruce Point Park

Youth Horse Riding

(Participants)

Kaitlyn Dennis

Brook Dubois

Summer Edwards

Brooke Sheldon

Families

Doerksen Family Fontanet Family Sheldon Family

Honourable Mentions

Big Lakes County Fire Services

RCMP

Lakeshore Regional Police

MLA Scott Sinclair

Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt