Peace River School Division board of trustees met Nov. 18 and heard about PRSD’s rapid testing program for COVID.
In a memo Nov. 5, Supt. Adam Murray communicated to all staff that a COVID-19 voluntary rapid test program would be accessible to all unvaccinated PRSD staff.
Asst/Supt. of Human Resources Elizabeth Green gave an update on the program and informed the board that a memo outlining the procedure was sent to staff who signed up for the program.
Rapid testing program at PRSD
