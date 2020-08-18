RBC open again in High Prairie

The north side of the wall of the RBC building in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The branch was closed for a few weeks to address some structural problems.



RBC Bank downtown High Prairie opened Aug. 10 after being closed for two weeks while temporary repairs were made to the structure.



The branch was closed after a vehicle struck the north side of the building and damaged the exterior wall on July 26.



Instead of stepping on the brake, the driver stepped on the accelerator in the parking lot on the side of the building. “We needed to remain closed for the safety of our clients and staff,” branch manager Erin Graber says. “We apologize for the inconvenience to our clients.” Further repairs are expected in the coming weeks. Graber released no further details about damage and plans to repair the building.