RCMP charge 6 after pickup stolen

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP have concluded an investigation resulting in six people facing criminal charges.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says on May 30 RCMP received a complaint of a theft of a pickup truck from a residence at Whitefish Lake First Nation, Alta.

“As a result of further investigation, High Prairie RCMP obtained a search warrant for a residence located on Whitefish Lake First Nation,” she says.

“On June 22, High Prairie RCMP and High Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section [GIS], along with the assisting detachments of Red Earth Creek, McLennan, High Level and Slave Lake GIS, executed the search warrant on the residence and the following items were seized: stolen pickup truck, rifle, hand gun, expandable baton, a quantity of ammunition, a quantity of cocaine and methamphetamine.”

Six people were arrested during the search including three who were wanted on a total of 34 outstanding warrants on unrelated matters.

Charged are Daylon Lyndon Lamouche, 25, of Cadotte Lake, Alta., with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of cocaine, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of release.

Following a judicial hearing, Lamouche was released on bail and is scheduled to attend High Prairie provincial court on July 19 to enter pleas to charges.

Bobby Fawn Auger, 24, a female from Peace River, is charged with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of release.

Following a judicial hearing, Auger was remanded into custody and is scheduled to attend High Prairie provincial court July 12 to enter pleas to charges.

A male youth, 16, from Peace River, is charged with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, and failing to comply with conditions of release.

His name cannot be released in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Following a judicial hearing, the youth was released on conditions to attend High Prairie Provincial youth court on July 26 to enter pleas to charges.

Also charged is Conrad Marcel Laboucan, 38, of Whitefish Lake First Nation with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, taking a motor vehicle without consent, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Laboucan was released to attend High Prairie provincial court on July 26, 2021 to enter pleas to charges.

Evan Kelly Anderson, 24, of Grande Prairie, is charged with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, and released to attend High Prairie provincial court on July 26 to enter pleas to all charges.

Taryn Lee Laderoute, 35, of Cadotte Lake, is charged with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of cocaine.

Laderoute was released to attend High Prairie provincial court on July 26 to enter please to charges.

Residents are always encouraged to report suspicious activity to the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.