RCMP still looking for lost plane

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Fox Creek RCMP are asking the public to keep looking for a lost airplane that crashed 39 years ago.



On April 29, 1982, Fox Creek RCMP received a report that a Cessna 185 plane had not returned from its flight and was believed to have crashed. The five persons on board were reported missing.



It is believed the Cessna 185 plane was traveling somewhere between Fox Creek and Prince George, B.C. when it crashed.



The five occupants on board the flight that day were never found, nor was the plane, described as a white Cessna 185 with orange trim, engine # 572811.



Anyone locally who may go hunting or hiking in the area is asked to report anything they see to RCMP.



If you have information, please contact the Fox Creek RCMP at [780] 622-3740.