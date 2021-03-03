RCMP target erratic ATV drivers, drugs

RCMP Police Dog Services Const. Scott MacLeod takes his German shepherd dog Jago out of the police vehicle at the High Prairie RCMP station. MacLeod and Jago arrived Aug. 25, 2020. Police welcome the dog services back after many years and report the dog is a valuable tool.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP is stepping up efforts to curb poor drivers of all-terrain vehicles in hamlets and reduce illegal drug activity.



S/Sgt. Warren Wright says High Prairie RCMP and Faust RCMP are ready to boost patrols when he spoke with Big Lakes County council about 2020 issues at its regular meeting Feb. 24.



“We’d like to see even more traffic enforcement in hamlets,” Wright says.



“ATVs tend to be driving all over the place and many people are not wearing helmets.



“We plan to step up patrols.”



He says police started to monitor the county’s hamlets last spring. High Prairie RCMP patrolled the hamlets of Enilda and Grouard while Faust RCMP covered Faust, Joussard and Kinuso.



“Towards the end of the summer, we added enforcement,” Wright says.



Over the past several years, council members have expressed concern about the growing number of ATVs driving irresponsibly.



They shared incidents of ATVs being driven by minors and children and others driving dangerously and without care for others on the road or sidewalks.



Some are driving in the dark without lights on and putting other drivers and people at risk.



Traffic safety and ATVs were also prime concerns when Wright invited citizens to offer comments and suggestions by e-mail or postal mail in a community engagement campaign for a two-week period, from May 25 to June.



Just seven people responded, he says; in an area with a population of about 7,000.



Another concern from citizens was the presence of Faust RCMP in the community.



“We are still trying to increase visibility in the community,” Wright says.



He suggests residents report bad behaviour of ATV drivers to the local RCMP and provide the detachment with names of the drivers.



Wright thanked Big Lakes council for its efforts to lobby authorities to recruit a dog handler for focus on illegal drug activity.



The dog unit started Aug. 25.



“The addition of the dog handler has been wonderful,” Wright says.



“It has enhanced safety of officers and the public.”



The K-9 unit also has deterred drug activity to some extent.



“When some people want to run away from police, they know the dog will be after them,” Wright says.



Drug reduction is a high priority for local RCMP as opiods and fentanyl are a growing problem, he says.



“It’s a concern,” Wright says.



“It’s an incredibly severe addiction.”



He notes most of the users are from ages 15-40.



Wright says the two RCMP detachments have a strong partnership with Lakeshore Regional Police Service, based in Drifpile, and serve several local Indigenous communities.



“We have a fantastic relationship.”



To report suspicious, dangerous or criminal incidents, immediately phone the the reporting lines at Faust RCMP at [780] 355-3730 or High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3378.