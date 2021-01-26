RCMP wants to hear from public

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie/Faust RCMP detachment wants to hear from you in its efforts to fight crime.



S/Sgt. Warren Wright says police would like to hear from local community members in the High Prairie and Faust Detachment areas who may have any comments and/or concerns about policing issues in the following geographic areas:



Town of High Prairie;



Big Lakes County [including all hamlets];



East Prairie Metis Settlement;



Gift Lake Metis Settlement;



Peavine Metis Settlement;



Whitefish Lake# 459 [Atikameg].



Normally, a series of town hall meetings would have been held in local community halls; however, due to the current state of the pandemic, public gatherings are not an option, says Wright.



As a result, for a two-week period from Monday, Feb. 1 until Friday, Feb. 12, Wright will be accepting input from community members through either regular mail or e-mail.



If you are interested in participating, please reach out to S/Sgt. Wright at: High Prairie RCMP, Box 1270, High Prairie, AB T0G 1E0 or email: [email protected]



Once the date closes, Wright will review all of the correspondence received. On Feb. 23, Wright will respond to the top issues and concerns as presented and publish his responses in the aforementioned communities’ web pages and mailouts.