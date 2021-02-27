RCMP will not lay charge in KKK-style mask incident

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man in Grimshaw who caused quite a stir after appearing at the Grimshaw Post Office Jan. 8 in a KKK-style hood will not be charged.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says in a news release Feb. 26 that Peace Regional RCMP have concluded their investigation.

“. . .RCMP have concluded that charges will not be laid in relation to this incident as there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction for any Criminal Code offence,” says Fontaine.

“This decision was made after conducting a thorough investigation and consulting with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service Office of Special Prosecutions.”

As far as RCMP is concerned “this matter is now closed,” she concludes.

Peace Regional RCMP’s investigation into the Jan. 8 incident involved a man wearing a pillow case as a COVID mask that resembled a Klu Klux Klan hood. An investigation immediately began. On Jan. 9, a suspect was identified and other investigative steps taken, including witness interviews and the collection of photographic evidence.

A complaint from the public started the investigation.