RCMP, Woodland Cree seek better relationship

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Peace Regional RCMP and Woodland Cree First Nation chief and council are committed to continue building a relationship and trust with each other and community members.

“We are looking to the community members to become engaged to strengthen the partnership and promote a safer community,” says chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom in a Dec. 16 news release.

Community involvement plays a big role in investigations. Chief and council encourage community members to call police when needed. They also ask community members be co-operative with police investigations and reach out to community resources such as Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council registered psychologists and addiction and mental health professionals that are assigned to the community.

“As we move forward, it is important that we acknowledge and learn from the past, evaluate our current actions, and collaborate for the future,” says Cpl. Courtney Tipton.

“Our aim is to improve community safety and well-being, to enhance investigative standards, and to deliver culturally responsive policing services.”

Both parties hope to see an increase in community member involvement to strengthen the partnership and lower the crime in the community.

Peace Regional RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity in Woodland Cree First Nation by calling [780] 624-6611.

If members wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.PSTips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.