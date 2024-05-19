RCMP’s Tarzwell accepts new role

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt Bryce Tarzwell has been reassigned as a District Advisory Non-Commissioned Officer for the RCMP Western Alberta District.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Tarzwell, formerly the High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt, started his new role Feb. 12 and remains based in High Prairie where he became unit commanding officer Dec. 13, 2021.

With the district office based in Grande Prairie, Tarzwell serves in a senior management capacity for six RCMP detachments located in High Prairie and Faust, McLennan, Red Earth Creek, Spirit River, Beaverlodge and Fairview.

“I am support for both the district and my detachments,” Tarzwell says.

“I report to district if there are issues and district has me go to my detachments if actions are required of them.”

He also serves the entire district in other ways.

“My priorities are to offer support at a district level to all detachments in the Western Alberta District,” Tarzwell says.

“I am available to assist when called upon.”

He was approached by the division to take on the new role.

“This position allows for our senior management team to stay engaged with all detachments in the Western Alberta District,” Tarzwell says.

Working in the police force and RCMP for almost 20 years, Tarzwell has extensive policing experience in rural and northern communities in Alberta and Nunavut.

He started his career with the Calgary Police Service where he worked for two years.

Tarzwell joined the RCMP in 2005 when he was posted to Spirit River for the first time.

From there, he moved to Morinville before he transferred to Taloyoak, Nunavut and returned to Spirit River before arriving in High Prairie.

Sgt. Jason Barber serves as interim unit commanding officer of the High Prairie RCMP. He joined the detachment Jan. 24, 2023.