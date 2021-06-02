REAC calls for an end to clear-cut logging

REAC supplied this photo of clear-cut logging south of Faust. The organization is calling for an end to clear-cut logging.

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

A Lesser Slave Lake-area environmental group is predicting disaster for the ecosystem if current forest harvest practices aren’t modified.



The Regional Environmental Action Committee [REAC], in a letter sent out on May 21, called on forest products companies to take a number of steps to reduce their impact.

Stop using herbicides; Set up a large selective logging pilot project; Do more to preserve ‘old growth’ areas of forest.

“If the forest industry does not heed our warnings,” writes REAC in the letter, signed by REAC director Allan Atkinson, “our ecosystems and their future forest industry could be lost.”



The letter concludes by saying REAC fully supports the Treaty 8 chiefs’ opposition to the proposed new provincial Forestry Act, which calls for an increase in the annual allowable cut.



The letter is the latest salvo in a battle that goes back at least as far as 2006. At that time, REAC proposed a selective harvest idea to forest companies via the Slave Lake Forest Public Advisory Committee. It is a group that in recent years [before COVID], met twice a year to discuss forest management issues. Forest companies use it to present their management plans to the public, and members of the public use it to ask questions, express concerns and become informed.



Back in 2006, committee was more active and met more often than it has in recent years.



In 2007, the three major forest companies in the area responded in writing to REAC’s selective harvesting proposal. A copy of that response – addressed to the moderator of the SLFPAC – was also sent out on May 21. It said, among other things, that “components of selective logging” were and would continue to be used, “when appropriate to address specific values.”



Fourteen years later, REAC isn’t buying it. They predict the forests won’t survive a second round of clear-cutting. They claim the herbicides [used to suppress competition for coniferous seedlings] is harmful to humans and other species.



REAC further claims that selective harvesting would be cheaper, not to mention a more sustainable practice over the long term.



This is exactly the sort of discussion the public advisory committee was set up to handle. It’s going on two years since there was a meeting.



An official at one of the forest companies told The Slave Lake Lakeside Leader last week organization of the meetings had “fallen off the table,” largely due to COVID. But he said it should be possible to set one up via teleconferencing technology.