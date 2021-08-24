REAC videos online as part of Plastic Remanufacture Project

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

A community environmental group is moving forward with the first stages of a plastic remanufacture project.



Part of the first stage is interviewing people who work with plastic for YouTube videos.



One of the videos is an interview with Travis Young, CEO of Kanaskiy Services Ltd.



The company name comes from two Cree words, kanâtan (clean) and askiy (earth), says Young, a member of Sucker Creek First Nation.



Kanaskiy is a partnership with Swan River First Nation.



Both First Nations are south of Lesser Slave Lake.



Young started in oilfield waste management in 1995, he says in the video.



Kanaskiy started operations in the Lesser Slave Lake area during the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020.



In 1998, Young was in charge of removing waste from drilling rigs.



All of the waste had to be sorted.



One of the major types was plastic thread protectors on pipes.



People smashed them off with an axe, the pieces were collected, and recycled.



“That was my first introduction to recycling plastics,” says Young.



The end user has limited options, but when the manufacturers and suppliers get involved there’s the possibility of better solutions.



Kanaskiy works industries on Crown and treaty lands to find better solutions for waste management, Young says.



The Plastic Remanufacture Project is the brainchild of the Society of High Prairie Regional Environmental Action Committee (REAC).



REAC has members from both sides of Lesser Slave Lake.



The video portion of the project is in collaboration with an environmental sociology class at the University of Alberta (U of A), says a REAC news release.



So far, six interviews have been posted.



More are expected in the fall.



The videos are part of process “to prove and/or improve health, safety, and environment protocols for working independently with plastic,” says the news release.



Other partners include the U of A department of mechanical engineering which is testing emissions control and personal protective equipment.



The project is built off of the Precious Plastics templates.



“There are currently tens of thousands of independent plastics recyclers around the world utilizing these and other templates to produce useful items from our post-consumer plastic ‘waste’,” the news release says.



Dow Canada has contributed money toward a radio ad competition for plastic.



More information about REAC is available on its page on the website Canada Helps at www.canadahelps.org.