Ready for the beach! July 7, 2024 · by Admin2015 · 0 Sawyer Reade, left, and Avery Shostak are all smiles while waiting for the Kinuso Parade (Canada Day Parade) to begin at Kinuso June 29. They were ready to go to the beach and celebrate wearing Canada hats.