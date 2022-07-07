Ready to serve! July 7, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Strawberry Service – Kinuso celebrated a grand reopening of their newly-constructed store near Kinuso July 1. The gas bar/convenience store was rebuilt after a fire April 20, 2020 and opened for the first day of business June 15. Participating in the ribbon cutting, left-right, were: Hector Imtiaz, owner; Dale Reimer, president, RFD Quality Fuels and Lubricants; Daniel Imtiaz, operations manager; and Rob Caddick, AFD petroleum systems storage manager. Strawberry Service is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day with the exception of Thursday and Friday when they stay open until 11. The store is open each day including holidays. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You HP NLC grand opening Aug. 16 St. Andrew’s class celebrates 2022 commencement Honey Festival chair praises all for job well done Northern Trek aids fallen firefighters