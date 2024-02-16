Recall petition presented for High Prairie mayor Panasiuk, councillors Deynaka and Waikle

Chris Clegg

The Town of High Prairie was presented with recall petitions for Mayor Brian Panasiuk, and Councillors Donna Deynaka and James Waikle early Friday morning (Feb. 16).

Darcy Foster, along with witness Jacob Donahue, presented the petition to CAO Bill McKennan about 9:20 a.m.

South Peace News is reaching out to Panasiuk, Deynaka and Waikle for comment.

This story will be updated as events unfold. Check this website or the print edition of South Peace News.

*Correction: An earlier version of this story said the petition was presented at 9:20 p.m. The News apologizes for this mistake.