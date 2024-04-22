Record patronage dividend from UFA

United Farmers of Alberta (UFA) is saying thank you to its member-owners by announcing a $30 million patronage dividend.

In a company announcement March 20, UFA cites it is a record being the largest cash payout in the 115-year-old co-operative’s history. It is also the seventh consecutive year of increased patronage and a $2 million increase over last year.

With a minimum combined $5,000 purchased in 2023, patronage will be paid on various fuels and products.

UFA had one of its strongest financial results in history last year, second only to 2022. UFA reported $2.1 billion in financial revenues and $141 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.