Recount confirms Sinclair

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

Scott Sinclair is the United Conservative Party candidate for Lesser Slave Lake.

His win in the Feb. 25-26 election was confirmed in a March 9 recount at the UCP office in Edmonton.

“He won by five votes,” says UCP Lesser Slave Lake Constituency Association president Gordon Ferguson.

It is a gain of two votes over the initial count, which was a third-ballot victory over Martine Carifelle. The vote was close enough that Carifelle felt it was worth challenging, and requested a recount.

The recount results had to be ratified by the provincial UCP board, which took place at a meeting on March 14. The news of Sinclair’s successful survival of the recount came out the next day.

“It feels really good it’s official,” says Sinclair.

Sinclair was present when the recount was done on March 9, and knew the results, but could not comment until the party did its due diligence.

Afterwards, he said he met with “quite a few cabinet ministers,” and Premier Danielle Smith.

Sinclair says he is going to prioritize helping northern Alberta.

Next up for Sinclair was to meet with his team and strategize for the campaign.

A provincial election is expected near the end of May.

Sinclair won the third-ballot recount 246-241 over Carifelle.