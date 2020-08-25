Recreation survey for HP region launched

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Residents of the High Prairie region are welcomed to complete a survey to help determine future recreation needs and priorities.



The survey is now open and available to help the High Prairie and District Recreation Board develop a recreation master plan [RMP] for the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County.



“The recreation master plan is a joint plan being developed by the town and county to guide future planning and development of recreation programs, services and facilities for the community,” says a message on the town and county websites.



“Once completed, the plan will establish a shared community vision for recreation, and serve as a co-operative framework for the town and the county in making key decisions and strategic investments in the area of recreation to promote health living and wellness for residents.”



Residents and users are urged to complete and file the survey until Sept. 18.



The survey can be complete online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/rmplan.



Residents can also respond to the survey online on the town website at www.highprairie.ca or the county website at www.biglakescounty.ca.



Paper copies of the survey are also available at the town and county main offices and at High Prairie Golden Age Centre.



Several questions at the end ask about future facilities and programs.

-Are there any recreation programs you want to see added?

-Are there any new recreation facilities you want to see built?

-Where would you like to see new recreation facilities built?

-Do you have any suggestions to improve operations, maintenance and management of existing recreation facilities, parks and open spaces?

-Do you have any suggestions to increase awareness about recreation programs, facilities and services?

The plan will address important issues such as:

-Current state of recreation and user appraisal;

-Gaps in programs, services and facilities;

-Challenges, opportunities and constraints;

-Future projections and needs; and

-Funding issues and partnerships.

The RMP will focus on the area of shared interest between the town and the county, with projects located within or around High Prairie that benefit both town and county residents.



Comments and suggestion will help the High Prairie and District Recreation Review Committee draft a plan.



An open house will be scheduled to provide opportunity for residents to respond to the draft plan.