Recruitment budget unchanged

McLennan town council approved their share of the Smoky River Physician Recruitment – 2022 Physician Co-ordinator budget at its April 11 meeting.

Council’s share of the budget is $3,235.58. The number is unchanged from last year.

The group is comprised of Smoky River area municipalities, who contribute various amounts to a budget in efforts to recruit physicians.

“They do a very god job,” said Mayor Jason Doris.