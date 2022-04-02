Recruitment, retention plan touted

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The need to recruit and retain health professionals in High Prairie is taking a new approach.

Council discussed at its meeting March 22 the formation of the new Health Professionals Attraction and Retention Committee to help recruit health professionals to the area.

There was concern cited over the formation of another committee, but council was willing to give it a try.

“I want to see some results from it,” said Councillor Donna Deynaka.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk noted volunteers would drive the new committee.

“In my head, this is run and driven by volunteers,” he said.

The new committee, which would also include Big Lakes County as partner, would do more than existing volunteers [such as George Keay, Ken Matthews, Brian Panasiuk and Debbie Rose, etc.] did in the past, when introducing and touring mostly new doctors to High Prairie and area. Its additional focus would be to also get the spouses of health professionals and their families connected to community organizations.

Council recognizes the difficulty of recruiting and retention of health professionals. Although it is the job of the Alberta government to recruit, many municipalities go the extra step to help.

Council heard from Holly Handfield at is Nov. 9, 2021 meeting. She is manager of Rural Community Development and Engagement, Rural Health Professionals Action Plan [RhPAP]. Her organization assists communities in the attraction and retention of health professionals.

“Innovative thinking like having a barbecue for health professionals, providing swim passes, golf lessons, or simply pairing up a child with a buddy can provide an easier transition for health professionals and their families coming to the region and potentially becoming long- term residents,” wrote CAO Rod Risling in a report to council.

It was the reason $1,000 was allotted in council’s motion.

Part of council’s motion also changes the agreement with Big Lakes County where the doctor’s housing subsidy program will be three months’ subsidy instead of the existing six beginning in 2023.