Recycling bins returning to Falher

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Self-serve recycling bins are returning to the town of Falher.

At its regular meeting March 7, council agreed to allow the M.D. of Smoky River to return the recycling bins to Falher.

The bins are funded and operated by Smoky River in order to provide residents of the rural municipality with options to recycle household items such as paper, cardboard and plastics.

Smoky River council removed the bins in November 2021.

“After an outpouring from M.D. residents to have the bins returned, M.D. council requested that the bins return to Falher at no cost to the Town of Falher,” CAO James Bell says.

Recycling bins were also removed from Girouxville, Donnelly and McLennan. Council at McLennan heard at its meeting March 14 the bins are returning.

In a letter to inform Falher council about the motion to remove the bins, the M.D. wrote, “Decrease in usage as a result of curbside recycling [and] unpaid municipal taxes have resulted in the municipality reducing its expenses for goods and services that aren’t critical to operations.”

However, in December 2021, the M.D. council sent a letter to the Town of Falher proposing the bins be re-instated.

Currently, all Falher residents have curbside recycling services provided by the Town.

Bins also returning to McLennan

McLennan town council also heard at its monthly meeting March 14 the bins are returning to town, tentatively March 16.

Mayor Jason Doris noted there is no cost to council, the same agreement as in Falher.

“It is at their cost,” said Doris.

Similar to Falher, McLennan has its own recyling program.

At an earlier meeting, McLennan council said they may re-examine ther recycling options after the current agreement with their provider expires.