Red Apple helps fill Santa’s sleigh

Red Apple store in High Prairie concluded its sixth annual Fill-a-Sleigh Day on Dec. 3, the final day of the Together We Care Drive. A cheque for $1,104 was presented to the Children’s Resource Centre in High Prairie. The amount reflects 10 per cent of sales from Red Apple on Fill-a-Sleigh Day. Standing left-right, are CRC executive director Naal Sharkawi, Red Apple store manager Kelsi Turcotte and store associate Leeann Kirby.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Many local children will receive something for Christmas, thanks to the generosity of shoppers at Red Apple Stores in High Prairie and Falher and The Bargain! Shop in Peace River.

Loads of toys were donated to local charities from the sixth annual Fill-a-Sleigh Day on Dec. 3 and the Together We Care Toy Drive from Nov. 12 to Dec. 3.

High Prairie Red Apple collected a total of $9,043 in donations from the Fill-a-Sleigh Day and the toy drive, store manager Kelsi Turcotte says.

The Children’s Resource Council in High Prairie received $7,891 in toys while $1,152 worth of toys was donated to the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

The CRC also received a cheque for $1,104 from the company, which reflects 10 per cent of all sales at the store on Fill-a-Sleigh Day.

Falher Red Apple collected $3,323 in toy donations from the toy drive and Fill-a-Sleigh Day, says store manager Candace Waye.

All toys were donated to the Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) for its Christmas Voucher Program.

FCSS also received a cheque for $590 from the company, for 10 per of all sales at the store on Fill-a-Sleigh Day.

The Bargain! Store in Peace River collected about $4,600 of toys in donations from both the toy drive and Fill-a-Sleigh Day, store manager Leeana Fuhriman says.

Peace River Salvation Army received the toys while the company gave a cheque for $750 that reflects 10 per cent of all sales at the store on Fill-a-Sleigh Day.