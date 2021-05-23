Red Earth woman charged with second-degree murder in connection with Gift Lake man’s death

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Gift Lake man is dead after a stabbing at Gift Lake Metis Settlement May 19.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit have since laid a second-degree murder charge against a Red Earth Creek woman in connection with the incident.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says police responded to a call at 6:52 p.m. from a neighbour of an intoxicated female at a residence next door.

A second call came in at 7:46 p.m. while police were responding.

“. . .a stabbing had occurred at a residence,” says Fontaine.

Police arrived at the residence and located an adult male who was injured and unresponsive.

“RCMP officers provided First Aid until emergency medical services arrived and took over; however, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 8:54 p.m.”

A short time later the female was located at a nearby residence, arrested and held in custody.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes took over the investigation and have been working in partnership with High Prairie RCMP and RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

“Further investigation has indicated an incident occurred between the female and the male at his residence, during which the male was stabbed,” says Fontaine.

On May 20, Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit charged Tara Rita Auger, 38, of Red Earth Creek, with second-degree murder of Russell Lawrence Lamouche, 48, of Gift Lake.

Following a judicial hearing, Auger was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in High Prairie provincial court on May 31 to enter a plea to the charge.

An autopsy will be completed at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner this week.