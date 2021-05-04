Red-hot Wings rolling

High Prairie Red Wing player Rylan Schuberg, right, is checked by Slave Lake Icedog player Daniel Gosselin in action April 24 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings swept the Slave Lake Icedogs last week in two games in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.



High Prairie beat the Icedogs 9-2 on home ice April 24 after defeating the ‘Dogs 10-2 April 23 in Enoch.



Red Wing players and staff were tested for COVID-19 in Edmonton on April 23.



Each team is given rapid tests every two weeks in Edmonton.



Mikal Chalifoux netted five goals at home April 24 while Darby Berg chipped in three. Larry Yellowkknee added one for the Red Wings who led 3-1 after the first period and 6-1 after 40 minutes.



High Prairie fired 49 shots on goal while Red Wing goalie Aidan Spraggs faced 28 shots.



At Enoch, Blake Anderson scored four goals to lead the charge. Yellowknee popped a pair for the Red Wings who led 3-1 after the first period and 8-2 after two frames.



Natan Boucher, Gar- ritt Natewayes, Berg and Chalifoux also scored for High Prairie.



The Red Wings outshot the Icedogs 44-32 as Bradley Roncin guarded the High Prairie goal.



With the wins, High Prairie extended its winning streak to 14 games.



In a midweek game, the Red Wings crushed the Icedogs 7-2 on April 28 in Enoch.



Chalifoux netted a pair of goals for the Red Wings, who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 after the second.



William Godbout, Bou- cher, Anderson, Jeremy Brooks and Dayton Shantz also scored.



High Prairie outshot Slave Lake 49-29 as Spraggs recorded the win in goal.



Upcoming, the Red Wings host Fox Creek Ice Kings on May 5. After that, High Prairie welcomes Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks on May 7.



All games start at 7:30 p.m. and can be viewed online on gmhl.tv.