Red-hot Wings the clear favourites

High Prairie Red Wing captain Mikal Chalifoux, right, carries the puck behind the Fox Creek Ice King net in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action on April 30 in High Prairie. Red Wing teammate Blake Anderson waits on the right side of the net.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings extended their winning streak to 17 games in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League play.



The Red Wings defeated the Fox Creek Ice Kings 12-3 at home on May 5.



On the weekend before, High Prairie melted the Ice Kings 11-1 on May 1 in Fox Creek and 8-1 on April 30 at home.



Both teams will meet in the first round of the playoffs that start May 14.



Head coach Kevin Hopfner says the Red Wings are more than ready to roll into the playoffs.



“We’re watching a lot of video from other teams and watching for their strengths and weaknesses,” says Hopfner, in his first year behind the Red Wing bench.



“We just want to continue what we’re doing and hope it gets us to the end.”



He says the Red Wing players are committed to the challenge.



“They’re a really disciplined and hard working team and the players follow the systems laid out for them,” Hopfner says.



Mikal Chalifoux netted four goals in the game May 5.



Theo Cunningham popped a pair for the Red Wings who led 2-0 after the first period and 8-0 after the second period.



Red Wing goalie Emeric Lepine was playing as a skater and scored one goal and added two assists.



Larry Yellowknee, William Godbout, Natan Boucher, Blake Anderson and Dayton Shantz also scored for the Red Wings.



High Prairie fired 80 shots of goal while Red Wing goalie Mathieu Charbonneau faced 33 shots.



Mikal Chalifoux tallied three goals May 1 in Fox Creek.



Brody Sylvestre, Blake Anderson, John Yellowknee and Theo Cunningham each tapped home two for the Red Wings, who led 4-0 after the opening period and 10-1 after the second period.



William Godbout added one goal.



The Red Wings fired 66 shots on goal as High Prairie goalie Emeric Lepine faced 29 shots.



Blake Anderson scored four goals in the game April 30 in High Prairie.



John Yellowknee, Dayton Shantz, Garritt Natewayes and Mikal Chalifoux each added singles for the Red Wings, who led 2-1 after the first period and 5-1 after two.



Mathieu Charbonneau was busy in the Red Wing net as Fox Creek outshot High Prairie 48-39.



The Red Wings were scheduled to play the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks on May 7 and 9 to close out the regular season.



Playoffs are scheduled to start May 14 when the Red Wings host the Fox Creek Ice Kings in the first game of the best-of-three series.



Both teams play in High Prairie on May 15.



Fox Lake and the Slave Lake Icedogs are using the Sports Palace in High Prairie as a home base.



Games start at 7:30 p.m.