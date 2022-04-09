Red Sky plans inland marina

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has endorsed a proposal by a Joussard developer to build an inland marina for Red Sky Resort on the shores of Lesser Slave Lake.

At its regular meeting March 23, council approved a letter to Red Sky developer Shane Knutson in support of his application under the Water Act to Alberta Environment and Parks [AEP] to construct an inland marina.

Knutson requested a letter of support from council, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

The letter signed by Reeve Robert Nygaard says council appreciates the work of Knutson and his developments.

“We are pleased to provide this letter in support of your efforts to construct an inland marina in Joussard,” Nygaard writes.

“We recognize the value Red Sky brings to Joussard and the county as a whole.

“Since Red Sky’s initial subdivision proposal, Big Lakes County has aimed to support every phase of your development.

“We appreciate Red Sky’s willingness to work with the County and keep us informed of future development plans that may impact our municipality.”

Red Sky is in the initial planning stages for Phase 4 of is condominium development in Joussard and proposes to add a marina, Olansky says.

Knutson received a notification letter from EAP in response to his application under the Public Lands Act for the dredging channel, she notes.

The notification letter means the application has been considered complete and is being forwarded to other government agencies for referral.

“This letter means that no issues were found with the sketch plan that was submitted,” Olansky says.

Knutson expects more documents to come.

“He is still waiting for a response to the application to the [federal] Department of Fisheries and Oceans,” Olansky says.

She notes the marina would be a major asset.

“The marina will provide additional access for Red Sky lot owners to Lesser Slave Lake,” Olansky says.

“The marina will enhance the Red Sky development and may attract more potential buyers.”