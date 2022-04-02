Red Wings’ 2nd straight title inevitable

High Prairie Red Wing player Paydin Young, left, carries the puck closely checked by Edson Eagle player Rhys Lepine in Game 1 of the West Division final series March 23 in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League playoff action.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings are just one win away from winning their second straight title as West Division champions in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

The Red Wings led the best-of-seven final series 3-0 against the Edson Eagles with the fourth game scheduled for March 28 after defeating the Eagles 8-2 in Edson on March 26. No statistics for the game were available.

Head coach Trent Meyaard said after Game 3 the Red Wings are close to reaching the top prize.

“We’re one win away from another West Division championship. Every player should be proud of what we’ve done this playoffs and season.”

The Red Wings defeated the Eagles 6-2 in the second game of the series March 25 at home in front of a large and boisterous crowd at the Sports Palace.

Keaton Auger popped a pair for the Red Wings, who led 1-0 after first period.

The teams were tied 1-1 heading in the final period.

Paydin Young, Reece Hopfner, Avery McNabb, and Kaiden Anaskon also scored for the Red Wings.

Keygon Okemow was strong in goal as the Red Wings outshot the Eagles 47-33.

The Red Wings defeated the Eagles 8-5 in the opening game March 23 in High Prairie.

Auger, Hopfner and Theo Cunningham each popped a pair of goals for the Red Wings, who led 2-1 after the first period and 5-4 after the second.

McNabb and Trey Cunningham also scored for the winners.

The Red Wings outshot Edson 53-46 as Okemow was in goal for the Red Wings.

If necessary, further games in the series would be played April 1 in High Prairie, April 2 in Edson and April 3 in High Prairie.

Edson defeated the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks four games to two in the West Division semifinal.

Heading into the playoffs, High Prairie was No. 1 in the GMHL rankings released March 2 in the league that has seven teams in the West, 10 in the North Division and nine in the South Division, in Ontario and Quebec.

Edson was given honourable mention while Northern Alberta was ranked No. 6.

Last season, High Prairie swept the Slave Lake Icedogs in three straight games in the best-of-five final series to win the title.