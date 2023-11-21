Red Wings annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Dec. 9

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – The High Prairie Red Wings’ junior hockey team will be in the Christmas spirit Dec. 9 with two special activities for people to donate.

The Red Wings will host the third annual Teddy Bear Toss and the second annual Kids’ Secret Santa Christmas.

Head coach Trent Meyaard and the Red Wings hope to surpass last year’s total when 396 bears were collected.

“I hope we can exceed 600 bears this year,” Meyaard says.

The High Prairie Victim Services and the Lakeshore Regional Police Service Victim Services will each received half of the bear collected.

“We chose victim services because it was originally the first association we decided,” Meyaard says.

“Ever since then, the comments and support have been spectacular.

“At least we can help someone in a difficult situation get a teddy bear.”

Fans cans throw their teddy bears after the first Red Wings’ goal.

New and gently used bears will be accepted.

The Red Wings will also give children gifts in the Kids’ Secret Santa giveaway.

All children age 12 and under will receive a gift from Santa Claus when they enter the Sports Palace for the game.

“The response and attendance at last year’s special Christmas game was phenomenal and we expect to have the similar attendance, if not better this year, with the Red Wings and Eagles the top two teams in the league,” Meyaard says.

The Red Wings appreciate community support.

“We hope all businesses and community members work together for this event so every child has a smile when they receive a gift,” Meyaard says.

“We want to give back to the community and give young kids a small token of appreciation.

“Every child deserves something at Christmas.”

The Red Wings appreciate donations of various types of gifts for children.

Jars for cash donations and boxes for donations of items are also located around the community and at home games.

“We all know how hard these last few years were on everyone,” Meyaard says.

“Let’s all work together and bring smiles to all who need help.”

He and the team trust the community will rally.

Monetary donations are eligible for tax-deductible receipts, he says.

People may also donate directly to the team, by phoning Meyaard at (780) 523-6009, Rhonda Berg at (780) 536-6733 or Carrie Schur-Auger at (780) 536-6499.