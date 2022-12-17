Red Wings are in a giving mood this Christmas

More than 200 bears were collected at the first annual Teddy Bear Toss by the High Prairie Red Wings at a game Dec. 18, 2021. The Red Wings hope to collect at least 500 bears at the Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 16 when High Prairie hosts the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings hockey team will be in the Christmas spirit Dec. 16 with two special activities for people to donate.

The team hosts the second annual Teddy Bear Toss when they play the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks.

“We hope to collect more than 500 bears,” head coach Trent Meyaard says.

People can also donate gloves and toques for children.

All bears and winter wear will be donated to High Prairie Victim Services, he says.

Bears will be thrown after the first Red Wings’ goal.

New and gently used bears will be accepted.

Last year, about 220 bears were tossed onto the ice.

The Red Wings will also give children gifts in its inaugural Kids Secret Santa Giveaway.

All children age 12 and under will receive a gift from Santa Claus when they enter the Sports Palace for the game.

Donations are growing since the campaign was launched in early November.

We already have more than 250 gifts donated,” Meyaard says in an email Dec. 6.

The Red Wings appreciate community support.

“We hope all businesses and community members work together for this event so every child has a smile when they receive a gift,” Meyaard says.

“We want to give back to the community and give young kids a small token of appreciation for what they’ve done all year.

“Every child deserves something at Christmas.”

The Red Wings appreciate donations of various types of gifts for children.

Jars for cash donations are also located around the community and at home games.

“We all know how hard these last few years were on everyone,” Meyaard says.

“Let’s all work together and bring smiles to all who need help.”

He and the team trust the community will rally.

“With all our amazing businesses, we feel this goal will bring so much love and compassion to our small community as many people go without,” Meyaard says.

“Let’s open our hearts and doors to an amazing surprise for kids this Christmas.”

Monetary donations are eligible for tax-deductible receipts, he says.

People may also donate directly to the team, by phoning Meyaard at (780) 523-6009, Rhonda Berg-Keay at (780) 536-6733, Jerry Kruger at (780) 536-5071 or Carrie Schur-Auger at (780) 536-6499.