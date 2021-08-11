Red Wings’ coach Hopfner buys team

Kevin Hopfner

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Red Wing head coach Kevin Hopfner has added another title and role – owner of the team in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.



He finalized a deal on Aug. 4 when he bought the team from a group headed by Derek Prue, expansion director of the West Division.



“I just thought it was a really good fit for both me and the community,” says Hopfner, who became head coach and co-general manager of the team Sept. 8, 2020.



“As the owner, I can ensure stability and be sure the team will be in High Prairie for the long term.”



Hopfner has hockey roots in High Prairie when he played for the Regals who won four North Peace Hockey League championships in the 1980s.



Last year the Red Wings won the first title for the West Division and finished the season on a 24-game winning streak.



Prue is delighted to pass the torch.



“As the new owner of the team, Kevin will no doubt continue to build on the great hockey tradition in High Prairie,” Prue says.



He notes that Hopfner won the 2020-21 Coach-of-the-Year Award for the GMHL as the West was the only division that played last season.



Hopfner has many year of experience in hockey management and a passion to grow the sport.



“I started a non-profit hockey camp in British Columbia for families who are not in a position to spend a lot of money to attend the expensive hockey camps, which I plan on doing in High Prairie,” Hopfner says.



“As we all know, hockey is not an inexpensive sport.”



Last August, he worked with a group of junior players in the B.C. Hockey League and Western Hockey League, who went on to have successful seasons.



He expects another competitive campaign as training camp is scheduled to open in mid-September before the season starts Oct. 1.



“With the returning players and new signings, we anticipate challenging for the championship,” says Hopfner.



“We are working on re-signing the majority of the local players and several have committed, along with a couple out-of-town returnees.”



Helping players grow is the focus of the league.



“Our ultimate goal is to move players on to the next level,” Hopfner says.



“We are not like a junior B league where your next stop is beer league.”



Hopfner says last season was such a great experience that the players will never forget.



He appreciates the strong support of the community, volunteers, fans and sponsors.



The Red Wings started selling 100 discounted season tickets on Aug. 9 as fans will be allowed in arenas to watch games after being shut out most of last season because of COVID-19 restrictions.



Details are posted on the Facebook page for the Red Wings.