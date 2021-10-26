Red Wings continue early season roll

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Scores were closer as the High Prairie Red Wings won two more games in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League play last week.

On the road, the Red Wings doubled the Fox Creek Ice Kings 4-2 on Oct. 17.

Before that, the Red Wings beat the Slave Lake Icedogs 7-3 Oct. 16.

High Prairie goaltender Ethan Bewer was the first star as the Ice Kings outshot the Red Wings 51-32.

Keaton Auger scored two goals in the third period, including one shorthanded.

Nolan Noskey and Keygon Okemow also scored as the teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 after two.

“Ethan was the first star and kept us in there when Fox Creek’s power play had numerous opportunities,” head coach Trent Meyaard says.

Penalty-killing also helped the Red Wings.

“It was a parade to the penalty box all night,” Meyaard says.

The Red Wings spent 26 minutes in the penalty box while the Ice Kings recorded just four minutes.

“We need to become a disciplined team for a full 60 minutes if we want to repeat as West Division champions,” Meyaard says.

Auger and Dylan Bellerose each popped a pair to lead the Red Wings in Slave Lake.

Paydon Young, Ryley Mackinaw and Harlan Noskiye also scored for the Red Wings, who led 2-1 after the first period and 6-1 after two.

High Prairie outshot Slave Lake 46-29 as Bewer covered the Red Wing net.

Meyaard says the Red Wings are adjusting without leading scorers Mikal Chalifoux and Larry Yellowknee, who moved on to the Binghamton Black Bears in the team’s inaugural season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

“In Slave Lake, we came out very sluggish without Larry and Mikal and we were lucky to have a 2-1 lead after the first period,” Meyaard says.

“We really pushed the pace in the second period, though, and created offense almost every shift.”

In the first four games of the season, the Red Wings outscored the opposition by an average of 14-2.

Upcoming, the Red Wings return to the road when they visit the Gibbons Pioneers on Oct. 29 and Edson Eagles on Oct. 30.