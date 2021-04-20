Red Wings continue to roll

High Prairie Red Wing player Mikal Chalifoux fires the puck at the Fox Creek Ice King net in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action April 9. The game was the first for both teams in the West Division since Nov. 21 to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings didn’t miss a beat after nearly a five-month break in their junior hockey season.



High Prairie beat the Fox Creek Ice Kings 5-3 at home April 9 in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action.



The Red Wings won 8-6 in Fox Creek on April 10.



Head coach Kevin Hopfner says the team was eager to return to game action.



“Obviously the boys are happy to be back playing games,” he says.



“It’s been a long wait.”



All four Alberta teams in the West Division played their first games since Nov. 21 during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Teams were authorized to played as the league received official approval on April 8 to resume play April 9 from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.



“Our team played very well,” Hopfner says.



“It’s nice that we’re on a nine-game winning streak.



“But all teams improved after the break, so it will be a challenge going forward.”



Back in action, High Prairie welcomed Fox Creek.



Benny Yellowknee led the way with two goals.



The Red Wings jumped out early on the new team in the division.



Dayton Shantz opened the score in the first period at 4:33.



Benny Yellowknee popped the puck at 5:01.



Yellowknee tallied his second of the game at 8:59.



High Prairie led 4-1 as Jeremy Brooks scored in the second period at 4:32.



William Godbout increased the lead to 5-1 with a goal at 15:46.



Each team scored a goal in the third period.



Mathieu Charbonneau was busy in the High Prairie net at the Red Wings outshot the Ice Kings 26-21.



The Red Wings hung on to win in Fox Creek on April 10.



Brandon McNabb, John Yellowknee and Larry Yellowknee each popped a pair for the Red Wing who extended their winning streak to nine games.



Fox Creek led 2-0 three minutes into the game before High Prairie settled down.



Larry Yellowknee added two goals as the teams were tied 2-2 after the first period.



Darby Berg, McNabb and John Yellowknee scored in the second period as the two teams were tied 5-5 after 40 minutes.



High Prairie outscored the Ice Kings 3-1 in the final period.



Blake Anderson, John Yellowknee and McNabb tallied goals for the Red Wings.



Emeric Lepine was solid in the High Prairie net as each team fired 46 shots on goal.



Upcoming, the Red Wings play the Slave Lake Icedogs in High Prairie on April 23 and 24 both nights at 7:30 p.m.



The Sports Palace in High Prairie is the home for the Icedogs since the ice was taken out in Slave Lake.



Games can be viewed online on gmhl.tv.



Hopfner says 3,000 fans watched the first game online and 3,700 in the second game.