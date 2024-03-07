Red Wings crush Ice Kings

High Prairie Red Wing captain Dayton Shantz, right, fires the puck at at the Fox Creek Ice King net in National Junior Hockey League action Feb. 23 in High Prairie. The Red Wings melted the Ice Kings 10-1.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings swept two games against the Fox Creek Ice Kings last week as they continue to gear up for playoffs.

The Red Wings crushed the Ice Kings 10-1 at home Feb. 23 and 10-7 on the road Feb. 24.

Tate Paul, Dayton Shantz and Braydan Auger each popped a pair at home for the Red Wings, who led 4-1 after the first period and 8-1 after the second period.

KC Papastesis, Kaden Desjarlais, Hudson Taylor and Ty Cunningham also scored for the winners.

After the Ice Kings beat High Prairie goaltender Cole Webber in the first minute the play, the door was closed the rest of the way as the Red Wings outshot the Ice Kings 84-22, including 30-4 in the second period.

Desjarlais added four goals in Fox Creek as the Red Wings led 3-2 after the first period. The teams were tied 5-5 after two.

Shantz scored three goals while Cody Waller, Nolan Noskey and Cunningham also scored.

Tucker Bayly recorded the win in goal for the Red Wings, who outshot the Ice Kings 40-30.

Upcoming, the Red Wings wrap up the regular season when they host Fox Creek on March 8 and visit the Mayerthorpe Northern Alberta Lightning on March 9.

The second-place Red Wings and the first-place Edson Eagles get byes in the opening round of the playoffs that start March 12 for the teams that finished third to sixth.

High Prairie opens the best-of-seven semifinals at home on March 19, says head coach Trent Meyaard.

“Our boys are ready to go,” Meyaard says.

“The boys have a fire lit inside them after no Red Wings players received any individual from the league.

That has energized the Red Wings, he says.

“You can see the motivation in their eyes,” Meyaard says.

“I have confidence in this group of players.”

In the second round, the No. 1 team Edson plays the lowest seed while No. 2 High Prairie faces the higher seed.