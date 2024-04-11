Red Wings face uphill battle in final

High Prairie Red Wing player Braydan Auger, left, fires the puck past Edson Eagle player Isaiah Trottier in Game 2 of the National Junior Hockey League championship series March 27 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Red Wings dropped the first two games in the best-of-seven championship final series in the National Junior Hockey League.

The No. 1 Edson Eagles doubled the No. 2. Red Wings 6-3 in High Prairie in the second game on March 27 and 10-5 in the opening game March 26 in Edson.

A loud crowd in High Prairie was not enough for the Red Wings in Game 2.

The Red Wings jumped out to an early 2-0 lead just 2:10 played in the first period on goals by Dayton Shantz and Tate Paul but couldn’t hold on.

Teams were tied 2-2 after the first period and 3-3 after two before Edson scored three unanswered goals in the third period.

Braydan Auger scored the other Red Wing goal.

High Prairie goaltender Joseph Isaac was busy as the Eagles outshot the Red Wings 49-47.

Red Wing head coach Trent Meyaard says the players persevered in the first two games.

“The boys played their hearts out in both games,” Meyaard says.

He says the Red Wings were ready to rally in the third and fourth games.

“We are facing every obstacle and challenge we can,” Meyaard says.

“Two disallowed goals in the second game were very questionable.”

The Red Wings had trouble in the first game, he says.

“We didn’t manage the puck well and a couple of bad bounces really hurt us,” Meyaard says.

“I’m proud to coach this group of men.”

The Eagles also scored three unanswered goals in the opening game.

Cody Waller, Nolan Noskey, Jay Cuthbert, Auger and Paul scored for the Red Wings.

Edson outshot High Prairie 57-37 as Joseph Isaac surrendered eight goals and Cole Webber gave up two.

Teams were tied 2-2 after the first period before the Eagles led 7-5 after the second period.

Game 3 was scheduled for March 29 in Edson and Game 4 in High Prairie on March 30.

If necessary, the fifth game was scheduled for March 31 in Edson, the sixth game for April 2 in High Prairie and the seventh game for April 3 in Edson.