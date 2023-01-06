Red Wings fall to Tomahawks – again!

High Prairie Red Wing player Maven McMaster, right, carries the puck beside the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawk net as Tomahawk player Bradley Alexis moves in during Greater Metro Hockey League action Dec. 16 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings split two games in their final weekend before the Christmas break in Greater Metro Hockey League action.

High Prairie lost 3-2 at home Dec. 16 to the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks.

The Red Wings rebounded to edge the hometown Fox Creek Ice Kings on Dec. 17.

Hosting special Christmas promotions, the Red Wings gave two points to the Tomahawks, who beat the Wings 4-2 on Dec. 9.

Andrew Gauchier scored both goals for the Red Wings as teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 after two.

Northern Alberta scored the game winner in the third period at 10:45 on a goal by Bradley Alexis.

Red Wings goaltender Brad Roncin and the Tomahawks’ goalie Skyler Di Lallo were busy and solid as each team fired 46 shots on goal.

High Prairie head coach Trent Meyaard says the Red Wings were not at the top of their game against Enoch.

“We had no energy versus Enoch and we were very sloppy – no excuses on our end,” Meyaard says. “We had numerous turnovers and we need to clean up our game.”

He applauded Gauchier for scoring both Red Wing goals in the goaltenders’ battle.

“Both goaltenders were solid, Roncin for us and Di Lallo for the Tomahawks were excellent again,” Meyaard says.

Ethan Many Bears fired the game winner in Fox Creek with 25 seconds left in the game.

Maven McMaster, Braydan Auger and Nolan Noskey also scored for the Red Wings, who led 1-0 after the first period.

Tied at 2-2 after the second period, the Red Wings outscored the Fox Kings 2-1 in the final frame.

High Prairie goaltender Dawson Holitzki was solid in the crease as the Ice Kings outshot the Red Wings 39-31.

Leading the West Division with 24 wins and 2 losses for 48 points, the Red Wings are prepared for a tougher time in the second part of the regular season.

Northern Alberta sits in second place with 39 points, while the Edson Eagles are third with 37 points.

“Every team is getting better,” says Meyaard, who credits both Enoch and Fox Creek for their efforts on the weekend.

“The caliber of hockey we see between the top three teams is special.”

Another top contender, the Eagles beat the Tomahawks 8-3 in Edson on Dec. 10 and won 13-10 in Enoch on Dec. 2, Meyaard notes.

He says the Red Wings have faced numerous illnesses and injuries – and recently some very severe.

“Some of our top players have not practised in three to four weeks,” Meyaard says.

“We need time to heal and recover and the Christmas break is a perfect time for that.”

He notes the players remain focused on the top prize.

“The boys understand what’s at stake, nationals or second place in the West Division,” Meyaard says.

“We have unfinished business and look for us to add some top talent.”