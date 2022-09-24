Red Wings gunning for three-peat

High Prairie Red Wing head coach Trent Meyaard, left, gets out the clipboard to draw up some plays and drills at training camp Sept. 13.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings are ready to hit the ice for the 2022-23 season in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

Champions of the West Division the past two season, High Prairie opens the season at home Sept. 23 against the Edson Eagles, who were swept in four straight games in the playoff final last season.

“We hope to see all our fans for the 2022-23 season and the regular season and playoff championship banner raising,” says head coach Trent Meyaard, who returns for his second season with the team.

Game time at the Sports Palace is 7:30 p.m.

Training camp started Sept. 12.

“We’re having a very competitive camp from our signed players and the players who have made it to our main camp,” Meyaard says.

He says the team has added a key player from a community north of Kelowna, B.C.

“The Red Wings are excited to announce the signing of defenceman Jayden Farthing, of Lake Country,” Meyaard says.

Last season, the 6′ 5″ defenceman played for the Rink Hockey Academy U-16 team in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.

“Coaching staff and management expect Jayden to step right in and use his size and defensive game and give the Red Wings some depth on the back end,” Meyaard says.

High Prairie also welcomes local defenceman Hudson Chalifoux.

“The coaching staff will rely heavily on Hudson to shut down the opposing teams’ top players,” Meyaard says.

High Prairie adds forward Keegan Ferguson, who last year recorded 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points in 26 games with the Yellowstone Quake.

Meyaard is further optimistic the team will be strengthened by the return of five rookies from last year. Andrew Gauchier, Nolan Noskey, Harlan Noskiye, Paydin Young and Kelton Noskiye have heightened the hopes of Red Wings’ coaches.

“We are thrilled to have these players back with us,” Meyaard says.

“We expect a massive leap forward for these players’ development this year as they keep working towards future hockey opportunities.”

Several other players return from last season.

The Red Wings are scheduled to visit the Fox Creek Ice Kings on Sept. 30 and host the Gibbons Pioneers on Oct. 1.